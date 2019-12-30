BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced My Car, My Voice, a revolutionary product that lets people create custom voices for their in-car assistants.



Cerence’s voice clone technology is a game-changing innovation for the world of in-car voice assistants, which typically come with a set of pre-determined voice options. Now, with this new Cerence innovation, people can quickly and easily create a carbon copy of their own voice or that of a family member or friend to be the persona of the voice assistant in their cars that can be used to give directions, read messages and provide updates. Not only does this create a more human-like experience in the car, but also enhances safety – when the car is delivering notifications or information, the voice of a loved one can generate a more attentive or urgent response from a driver than a generic voice.

“We pride ourselves on building the most natural, convenient and fun in-car voice assistants in the world,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Cerence My Car, My Voice takes the experience to a whole new level – imagine having your spouse, partner, best friend or other family member as the voice within your car. We’re delighted to introduce this innovation to our customers and their drivers, bringing a bit more humanity and spirit to their journeys.” Click here to hear this quote read by Mr. Dhawan’s voice clone.

Using cutting-edge deep neural nets and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies, this new capability can process, clone and add custom voices to an automotive assistant’s voice library. To create a voice clone, a person simply records a series of short sentences using a mobile app that guides the user through the recording, allowing for corrections or pauses as needed. The system can also account for uneven volume of recording or other inconsistencies. In addition to creating and using their own original voice, people can also choose other versions of the voice assistant that are more sensible or humorous, making interaction with the voice assistant more interesting and fun.

“One of the important features of the new generation of connected vehicles is to realize the comprehensive upgrade of functions, services and experiences,” said Mr. ZhangLiang, Chief Digital Officer of SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle. “Through the voice clone technology in car, the personalized holographic voice applied to the intelligent cockpit system will make your communication with the car more natural and cordial.”

