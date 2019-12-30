Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geospatial Analytics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geospatial analytics market is expected to reach $110.9 billion by 2024, from nearly $53.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2024.



The climate change adaptation segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the global geospatial analytics market over the forecast period. The market demand is primarily driven by growing concerns regarding climate change and rising economic losses due to natural hazards across the world.

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for geospatial analytics, which is used in various applications, ranging from urban and infrastructure planning to public health and disaster risk reduction and management. The market is broken down by types, components, applications, End-User industries and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, component, application, End-User industry and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for geospatial analytics. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for geospatial analytics, current trends within the industry and regional market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the geospatial analytics industry globally.



The report includes:

An overview of global geospatial analytics market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Details about geospatial analysis and description of their applications such as climate change modelling, weather monitoring, sales analysis, crisis management, animal population management, and human population forecasting

Knowledge about geographic information systems (GIS) and discussion on their usage in predicting, managing, and documenting all kinds of phenomena affecting the planet, its systems, and inhabitants

Coverage of concerns regarding regulatory and legal issues with geospatial technology

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Geospatial Analytics Market by Type

Surface Analytics

Network and Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Geospatial Analytics Market by Component

Software and Solutions

Services

Geospatial Analytics Market by Application

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaption

Others

Geospatial Analytics Market by End-User Industry

Defense and Internal Security

Government

Construction and Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Natural Resources

Others

Chapter 4 Global Market for Geospatial Analytics

Type

Component Type

Application

End-User Industry

Region

Surface Analytics

Network and Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Software and Solutions

Services

Surveying Applications

Medicine and Public Safety Applications

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Applications

Climate Change Adaptation Applications

Other Applications

Defense and Internal Security Sector

Government Sector

Construction and Manufacturing Sector

Energy and Utility Sector

Transportation Sector

Natural Resources Sector

Other Sectors

Chapter 5 Global Market for Geospatial Analytics by Region and Country

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Rapid Expansion of Internet of Things (IoT)

The Emergence of 4D GIS Software

Growing Usage of Location-Based Services

Emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics Allowing Advancements in Geospatial Analytics

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Regulatory and Legal Issues with Geospatial Technology

High Implementation Cost Associated with the Solutions

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

AAM Surveys Pty. Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Avuxi Ltd.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Citymapper Ltd.

Critigen Llc

Descartes Labs Inc.

Development Seed

ESRI Inc.

Factual Inc.

Fugro N.V.

General Electric Co.

Geodecisions Inc.

Geospin Gmbh

Here Technologies

Hexagon Ab

Indigo Ag

Inrix Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Mapbox Inc.

Mapidea

Maplarge Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Orbital Insight Inc.

Pci Geomatics Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

Precisionhawk Inc.

RMSI Pvt. Ltd.

SAP SE

Smartmonkey Scalable Computing S.L.

Streetlight Data Inc.

Tomtom N.V.

Trimble Inc.

Ubimo Ltd.

Urthecast Corp.

Zillioninfo

