Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geospatial Analytics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geospatial analytics market is expected to reach $110.9 billion by 2024, from nearly $53.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2024.
The climate change adaptation segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the global geospatial analytics market over the forecast period. The market demand is primarily driven by growing concerns regarding climate change and rising economic losses due to natural hazards across the world.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for geospatial analytics, which is used in various applications, ranging from urban and infrastructure planning to public health and disaster risk reduction and management. The market is broken down by types, components, applications, End-User industries and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, component, application, End-User industry and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for geospatial analytics. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for geospatial analytics, current trends within the industry and regional market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the geospatial analytics industry globally.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market for Geospatial Analytics
Chapter 5 Global Market for Geospatial Analytics by Region and Country
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t8y33
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: