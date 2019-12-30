Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new comprehensive and practical two-day seminar covering topics such as Background and motivations to patentability searching: differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping; Choosing a data collection: Understanding the background to a search; Fundamentals of search scope; Tools and methods for searching and analysis; Communication aspects.
Topics to be covered include:
Who Should Attend?
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction to searching in the patent literature
Choosing a data collection; understanding the range of databases available
Background and motivations to patentability searching; extent, timing, caveats
Fundamentals of the search scope
Programme Day Two
Background and definition of state-of-the-art searching
Practical workshop
Evaluating search results against the search definition; iterations of search
Brief overview of distinctions between patentability and validity searching
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
