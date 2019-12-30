Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Mixed-signal System-on-Chip Applications with a Focus on Node Geometries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mixed-Signal System-On-Chip Market is Showing Significant Growth with a CAGR of 8.5%.
The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (SoC) market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.
In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing slow performance due to maturity and saturation. Product and application awareness is the primary reason for declining demand in these two regions. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America.
Economic growth volatility is another reason for slow market growth the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for water-soluble polymer products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
Chapter 3 Mixed-Signal SoC: Future and Growth Prospects
Chapter 4 Mixed-Signal SoC by Design Combination Ratio
Chapter 5 Mixed-Signal SoC by Technology Node
Chapter 6 Mixed-Signal SoC by Application
Chapter 7 Mixed-Signal SoC by Geography
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Chapter 9 Mixed-Signal SoC Patent Analysis
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
