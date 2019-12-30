New Patent will Allow Digital Ally Camera Systems to Capture Legible Video Frames of Vehicle Markings During Recording



Lenexa, KS, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the soon to be addition of U.S. Patent No. 10,521,675 (the “ ‘675 Patent”) to the Company’s patent portfolio. The ‘675 Patent is the first of its kind for the Company, allowing the software from the recording video cameras to scan film frame by frame to capture and store legible vehicle markings, such as license plate characters. The ‘675 Patent will be useful for law enforcement officers when conducting traffic stops and especially at nightfall when objects may be obscured by challenging lighting conditions and interfere with the camera’s ability to capture legible markings or characters. When a recording is activated by various triggers (i.e., vehicle sirens or signal lights) the recording camera system will initiate two base scans, considering ambient light levels, light gains, shutter speed and white balance. If vehicle markings are legibly captured, the system will automatically store and upload the frame in the Company’s back-office solution for the law enforcement agency’s use.



The ‘675 Patent will mark the sixth patent awarded to Digital Ally in 2019 and comes shortly after the issuance of U.S Patent No. 10,390,732, which allows for meta-data captured by a breathalyzer to be embedded on video captured by the Company’s video recording devices (full press release click here ).

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, states “The issuance of Patent ‘675 is very exciting for us. This is our first patent that utilizes computer recognition software. Our entire team at Digital Ally has worked hard and the ‘675 Patent marks the conclusion of a very successful year of innovation. We are excited for our prospects for the immediate and long-term future.”

