ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading on the OTC:BLIS, announces that it has completed the purchase of a major bulk of diving and recovery equipment. This equipment will be used by the company in conjunction with its contractors in the numerous recovery activities ongoing and planned as well as internal operations with its growing assets. TSR was able to make the purchase of a bulk amount of equipment which will be used internally, as well as with our hired contractors, and divers, dramatically increasing our ability to equip operations for TSR’s projects through substantial negotiations and quality purchase for the Company. Much of the equipment is state of the art and ready for use for the Company in all its planned operations.



The purchase includes 25 dry and dive suits, numerous underwater scooters for diver use, underwater dive regulators, buoyancy compensators, 16 lift bags to raise items from the ocean bottom, and numerous other items that have value and use in every part of dive and recovery operations. Many of the items are new and all in excellent condition. The purchase was made in bulk from another underwater recovery company. In this way the Company has its own arsenal of all parts of dive equipment for its own operations with the projects underway off the East Coast of Florida and other planned operations. Together with its main vessel, the R/V Bellows, and its increasing amount of substantial equipment the Company is also in the process of purchasing additional scanning equipment for divers and the vessel, which will be cutting edge for use.

With the previously found items claimed and research done, the Company is preparing a major claim on the wreck site previously described in a U.S. Court Admiralty claim off the East Coast of Florida. TSR is in possession of objects to present to the Court for such claim. As well the Company is in negotiations for major projects in other admiralty areas held throughout the Caribbean.

The Company is currently updating its web site and will be announcing other projects and news over the next weeks.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT: Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Craig A. Huffman EMAIL: Craig@treasurewreck.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477