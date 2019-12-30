Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S., Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Markets: Similarities and Differences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"The prepaid debit card market is unique in that there are many product offerings under prepaid debit cards that are not widely known under that designation. People are more likely to know them as a gift, payroll, incentive, travel, or general-purpose reloadable (GPR) cards. Each country has its own set of products that function primarily the same but with major differences in the regulatory requirements. It's valuable to players in the prepaid market to see how each country is evolving in this space" the author of the report commented.
The report titled U.S., Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Markets: Similarities and Differences provides a comparison of these markets including market size, taxonomy, regulations, and key players.
Every year new data is collected and analyzed using the baseline data and trending to benchmark and forecast market size for five additional years, which helps program managers and processors to anticipate where growth will happen as well as where to expect declines.
Additionally, the report looks at the regulatory environments for prepaid debit cards, which are continually changing especially in Canada and the United Kingdom as regulators learn the nuances of the card market and where the risk lies. While some controls are necessary, prepaid programs face risks at both the state/providence and federal level provoking continual compliance concerns.
Highlights of the report include:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Methodology for Measuring the Market
The United States, a Mature Prepaid Debit Card Market
Canada's Growing Prepaid Market
The U.K. Prepaid Card Market in Perspective
Comparing U.S., Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Market
Key Player in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Prepaid Markets
Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
