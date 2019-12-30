Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Branded and Affinity Cards in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Co-branded credit cards remain integral to issuers and retail partners alike: it is estimated that, in 2018, co-branded credit cards generated $990 billion in purchase value, up an average of 7.9% from 2016. Travel and entertainment brands continue to dominate spending share, thanks to their high-spending affluent users. Co-branded card and loyalty programs increasingly serve as profit drivers for airlines - no surprise given the leverage industry consolidation and the treasure trove of customer information they can share with issuers keen to cross-sell products and services. The stakes are high: At American Airlines alone, some $3.1 billion in program miles were earned in 2018, while $3.4 billion in miles were redeemed.
Yet retailer co-branded credit card purchase value grew at the fastest annual rate travel and entertainment co-brands. Costco AnyWhere Visa performance has helped lift the entire segment, surpassing $100 billion in purchase value in 2018 while helping issuing partner Citibank build loans - an uncommon task for a co-branded card program that has begun to pay off. Meanwhile, the rewards train continues to gather steam, as consumers continue to convert their non-rewards cards an assortment of rewards-based options. Ironically, while rewards are important to co-branded credit card users, they don't trump the fundamentals: Attributes such as 100% fraud protection and great customer service rate higher.
The report provides a wealth of insight on this hugely important segment of the payments industry:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Size and Forecast
3. Airline Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
4. Hotel Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
5. Retailer Co-Branded Card Programs
6. Co-Branded and Affinity Credit Card Usage Trends
7. Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers and Rewards Preferences
8. Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Card Issuers
9. Appendix
