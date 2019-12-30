TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (“Timbercreek Financial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on December 20, 2019, the Company entered into an amendment to its existing revolving credit facilities to extend the term of the facility for an additional year to December 18, 2021. A syndicate of lenders provides the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million with The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as sole lead arranger, sole book-runner and administration agent.



The amendment also amends the terms of the Company’s second amended and restated credit agreement to provide an option for the Company to request each lender to extend the maturity date in respect of their respective commitment from the new maturity date of December 18, 2021 to December 18, 2022 or a later date, at the option of each lender.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

