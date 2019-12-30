Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Installed Based of FM Systems in Australia & New Zealand Will Reach 1.8 Million Units by 2023.



Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand is the fourth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the fleet management market in this region. This strategic research report provides you with 140 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from the fourth edition of the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Australia and New Zealand.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 29 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

How does the fleet management market in Australia and New Zealand compare with other markets?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2020-2021?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered



List of Figures

Executive summary

1 Fleet management solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Fatigue, Chain of Responsibility (CoR) and Electronic Work Diary (EWD)

1.5.2 Australian National Telematics Framework

1.5.3 Road User Charges (RUC)

1.5.4 Health and safety regulation

1.5.5 Other applications

1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand

2.1.2 Fleet management installed base and unit shipments

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in Australia and New Zealand

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Ctrack

3.1.2 Fleet Complete

3.1.3 Garmin and partners

3.1.4 Geotab

3.1.5 MiX Telematics

3.1.6 Teletrac Navman

3.1.7 Verizon Connect

3.1.8 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Bigmate

3.2.2 BlackBox Control

3.2.3 Blackhawk

3.2.4 Coretex

3.2.5 Digital Matter

3.2.6 Directed Electronics Australia

3.2.7 EROAD

3.2.8 FleetSeek (RTL Australia)

3.2.9 Future Fleet

3.2.10 GPSengine

3.2.11 GPSi Group (GPS Innovations)

3.2.12 IntelliTrac

3.2.13 Kynection

3.2.14 MTData (Telstra)

3.2.15 Netcorp GPS

3.2.16 Netstar Australia

3.2.17 Procon Telematics

3.2.18 Simply Unified

3.2.19 Smartrak (Constellation Software)

3.2.20 TrackIt

3.2.21 TurboTrack

