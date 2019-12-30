KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced today its virtual tax prep service, Tax Pro Go ℠, is now available for $99 at 3,300 Walmart stores nationwide. The Walmart-exclusive offer includes all levels of tax complexity at one price. Tax Pro Go gives customers the ability to get their taxes prepared by a tax expert without stepping foot into an office and is available at Walmart now through Feb. 28, 2020. Tax Pro Go and H&R Block’s DIY tax software are also available on Walmart.com.



“Designed for people with busy lifestyles, H&R Block Tax Pro Go® is the most convenient way for Walmart customers to have their taxes completed by a tax pro without visiting an office,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail for H&R Block. “We encourage Walmart customers to spend more time doing things they enjoy instead of preparing their taxes. Clients simply upload their documents, get matched with the right tax pro for their situation and state, and the tax pro takes care of the rest.”

H&R Block Tax Pro Go clients can expect:

Incredible value: Get an expert-prepared federal tax return, no matter the tax situation. Additional fee applied per state return filed.

Tax pro matching: H&R Block pairs clients with a tax preparer qualified for their situation and state.

No need to visit an office: Get expert tax service, without stepping foot in an office.

Quick turnaround: Enjoy a speedy and accurate return.

Personal guidance: Clients can send a secure message to their tax pro or schedule a call.

Ease & convenience: Leave the heavy lifting to H&R Block’s virtual tax preparation service.

H&R Block guarantees : Maximum refund, 100% accuracy.

This is the third consecutive year Walmart is exclusively offering H&R Block tax preparation software. For more information, visit a local Walmart retail location or Walmart.com.

