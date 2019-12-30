 

 

 

 

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK - 1067 Copenhagen K
Denmark

 

 

 		EAC Invest A/S
East Asiatic House
20 Indiakaj
DK-2100 Copenhagen O
Denmark

 

Tel.:  +45 3525 4300
E-mail: eac@eac.dk

Web: www.eac.dk

CVR.nr.: 26041716 

  30.12.2019

EAC Invest A/S has scheduled the following dates in 2020 for releases of financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:

 

26March 2020Annual Report 2019
30April 2020Annual General Meeting
27August 2020Interim Report H1 2020

 

Shareholders, who wish to submit a proposal for specific business to be included in the agenda for the general meeting 30 April 2020, must submit a requisition in writing to the Board of Directors no later than Wednesday, 18 March 2020

 

Yours sincerely,

EAC Invest A/S

 

For additional information please contact:

Martin Thaysen, Group CEO, tel. +45 3525 4300, e-mail mt@eac.dk

 

 

