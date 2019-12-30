















Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK - 1067 Copenhagen K

Denmark











EAC Invest A/S

East Asiatic House

20 Indiakaj

DK-2100 Copenhagen O

Denmark







Tel.: +45 3525 4300

E-mail: eac@eac.dk



Web: www.eac.dk



CVR.nr.: 26041716



30.12.2019

EAC Invest A/S has scheduled the following dates in 2020 for releases of financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:

26 March 2020 Annual Report 2019 30 April 2020 Annual General Meeting 27 August 2020 Interim Report H1 2020

Shareholders, who wish to submit a proposal for specific business to be included in the agenda for the general meeting 30 April 2020, must submit a requisition in writing to the Board of Directors no later than Wednesday, 18 March 2020

Yours sincerely,

EAC Invest A/S

For additional information please contact:

Martin Thaysen, Group CEO, tel. +45 3525 4300, e-mail mt@eac.dk

Attachment