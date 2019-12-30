|
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK - 1067 Copenhagen K
Denmark
|EAC Invest A/S
East Asiatic House
20 Indiakaj
DK-2100 Copenhagen O
Denmark
Tel.: +45 3525 4300
E-mail: eac@eac.dk
Web: www.eac.dk
CVR.nr.: 26041716
30.12.2019
EAC Invest A/S has scheduled the following dates in 2020 for releases of financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:
|26
|March 2020
|Annual Report 2019
|30
|April 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|27
|August 2020
|Interim Report H1 2020
Shareholders, who wish to submit a proposal for specific business to be included in the agenda for the general meeting 30 April 2020, must submit a requisition in writing to the Board of Directors no later than Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Yours sincerely,
EAC Invest A/S
For additional information please contact:
Martin Thaysen, Group CEO, tel. +45 3525 4300, e-mail mt@eac.dk
