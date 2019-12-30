“GEC makes high-quality nutritional supplements for anyone who wants to improve their physical appearance or who needs an extra boost when they are working out,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based health and wellness company. “We help you achieve your fitness goals.” Genetic Edge Compounds now plans to promote nationwide five of its most popular supplements: N.O.-Flo, Thermanite 212, Nitroglide, Test MD, and GLYCOshred.

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Edge Compounds Supplements is one-half of the equation.

“GEC makes high-quality nutritional supplements for anyone who wants to improve their physical appearance or who needs an extra boost when they are working out,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based health and wellness company. “We help you achieve your fitness goals.”

The other half of the equation is hard work.

“You have to commit. You have to put in the work, the effort,” Howard said. “Your dedication and our supplements are a winning combination that can’t be beaten.”

Howard’s fitness journey is similar to many of GEC’s customers. In 2000, Howard fell in love with weight training.

“I learned how hard work and dedication could transform your body and, ultimately, your confidence,” he said. “I was always the thin kid watching my movie icons – Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Howard worked out and trained hard for more than a decade. In 2012, he made the leap from personal goals to developing the best supplements.

“I was visiting my favorite supplement store when I got into a discussion with the store owner. He said, ‘You know so much about supplements you should start your own line,’” he added.

That was the impetus of Genetic Edge Compounds, which now plans to promote nationwide five of its most popular supplements:

N.O.-Flo utilizes a synergistic blend of ingredients and patented ingredients as a support system for nitric oxide production.

Thermanite 212, which gives new meaning to fat burner supplements on the market, was developed to help weight loss and appeals to your average “Joe” or fitness competitor, who wants to curb their appetite while maintaining energy, focus, and drive.

Nitroglide is a synergistic joint formula designed to support overworked joints and maintain a healthy balance of joint lubrication and function.

Test MD was developed to aid in the body’s optimization of blood testosterone levels while at the same time manage and control estrogen and DHT.

GLYCOshred is an advanced glucose formula designed to help utilize carbohydrates to their maximum potential and help support a healthy insulin balance.

“We are excited about our plans to expand our retail reach in the United States,” Howard said. “At GEC, we are committed to the fitness of our customers, which is why we have developed unique supplements that set us apart from the competition.”

For more information, visit GEC at Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gec_team) or its website at geneticedgecompounds.net.

