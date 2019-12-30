Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power rental market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 24.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020-2025.



The rising demand for uninterrupted power supply along with rapid industrialization across the globe are the key factors driving the market growth. The increasing instances of unreliable power supply generated through small-scale power grids and limited access to the main transmission network has catalysed the demand for rental generators across the utility and manufacturing industries.



Furthermore, there is a growing requirement for scalable rental equipment that can overcome the problems associated with voltage sags & swells, and power outages. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the benefits of outsourcing power equipment is also impacting the market positively. Power rental systems enables consumers to obtain equipment according to their requirements in a cost-effective manner.



Moreover, the implementation of favourable government initiatives to expand metro and airport networks, along with the construction of hotels and shopping malls, are further increasing the demand for power rental across both the developed and emerging nations.



Other factors, including the adoption of natural gas-based power generators and the increasing deployment of renewables as an alternative power source to reduce carbon emissions, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Highlights



Diesel currently is the most popular fuel type across the globe, owing to its higher energy density as compared to natural gas.

The 501-2,500 kW power rating segment dominates the market.

At present, base load/continuous power represents the leading application segment.

The utility industry accounts for the majority of the market share.

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market, holding the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being Aggreko Plc, Caterpillar, Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Cummins, Inc., United Rentals, Inc., HIMOINSA S.L., Horizon Acquisition (Horizon Power Systems), The Hertz Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson SE, Wrtsil Oyj Abp, Speedy Hire Plc, Smart Energy Solutions (SES), and SoEnergy International, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global power rental market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global power rental industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global power rental industry?

What is the structure of the global power rental industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global power rental industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Power Rental Systems Overview

4.2 Industry Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints



5 Global Power Rental Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Power Rating

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

6.1 Diesel

6.2 Natural Gas

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

7.1 Generator

7.2 Transformer

7.3 Load Bank

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Power Rating

8.1 Up to 50 kW

8.2 51 -500 kW

8.3 501 -2,500 kW

8.4 Above 2,500 kW



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Peak Shaving

9.2 Standby Power

9.3 Base Load/Continuous Power



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Utilities

10.2 Oil & Gas

10.3 Events

10.4 Construction

10.5 Mining

10.6 Data Centers

10.7 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 PESTEL Analysis

15.1 Political

15.2 Economic

15.3 Social

15.4 Technological

15.5 Environmental

15.6 Legal



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Product Benchmarking

16.3 Key Players

16.4 Merger & Acquisitions

16.5 Profiles of Key Players

16.5.1 Aggreko

16.5.2 Caterpillar

16.5.3 Benchmarking

16.5.4 Atlas Copco

16.5.5 Cummins

16.5.6 United Rentals

16.5.7 HIMOINSA

16.5.8 Horizon Acquisition

16.5.9 The Hertz Corporation

16.5.10 Generac Power Systems

16.5.11 Wacker Neuson

16.5.12 Wrtsil

16.5.13 Speedy Hire

16.5.14 Smart Energy Solutions

16.5.15 SoEnergy International



