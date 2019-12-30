



Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

December 30, 2019, 4.30 p.m.

Disclosure of change in shareholdings pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the amount of shares held directly by Wiklöf Holding Ab in the Bank of Åland Plc as of December 27, 2019 has risen above the 10 percent threshold.



After the transaction Wiklöf Holding Ab owns directly a total of 1,567,491 shares and thus have 10.08 % of the amount of shares and 8.19 % of the voting rights in the Bank of Åland Plc.

The ownership of Wiklöf Holding Ab after the transaction





Shares Number of shares

(directly) Number of shares

(indirectly) Number of voting rights

(directly) Number of voting rights

(indirectly) Series A shares (FI0009000103) 514,716 1,189,435 10,294,320 23,788,700 Series B shares

(FI0009001127) 1,052,775 176,001 1,052,775 176,001 Total 1,567,491 1,365,436 11,347,095 23,964,701 Shares % of shares

(directly) % of shares

(indirectly) % of voting rights (directly) %

of voting rights

(indirectly) Series A shares (FI0009000103) 7.95 18.37 7.95 18.37 Series B shares

(FI0009001127) 11.60 1.94 11.60 1.94



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



