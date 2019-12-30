Today, AS LHV Group, the sole shareholder of AS LHV Pank, decided to extend the authorities of Rain Lõhmus and Tiina Mõis as members of AS LHV Pank’s Supervisory Board, considering their term of office to be extended until 31 December 2024 as of the end of their previous term.

Rain Lõhmus is one of the founders of LHV and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group. He is a Member of the Supervisory Boards of AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Finance. In addition, he belongs to the Supervisory Boards of AS Arco Vara, Kodumaja AS and Thermory AS. He is the owner and Member of the Management Board of AS Lõhmus Holding and LHV CAPITAL I PTE. LTD and the owner of OÜ Merona Systems. Additionally, he is the Management Board member and one of the owners of Zerospotnrg OÜ and Umblu Records OÜ. Rain Lõhmus graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and the management program of Harvard Business School. Rain Lõhmus and the persons related to him (Lõhmus Holdings OÜ, OÜ Merona Systems) own altogether 6,739,005 shares of AS LHV Group, representing 23.68% of all shares.

Tiina Mõis is a Member of the Supervisory Boards of AS LHV Group and AS LHV Pank. She also belongs to the Supervisory Boards of AS Baltika and Rocca al Mare Kooli SA. She is the owner and Management Board member of AS Genteel. Tiina Mõis graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech). Tiina Mõis does not own any shares of AS LHV Group. AS Genteel owns 1,082,744 shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs 430 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 198,000 clients, and the pension funds managed by LHV have about 177,000 active clients.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee