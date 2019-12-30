



Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

December 30, 2019, 4.31 a.m.

Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anders Wiklöf

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken ABp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20191230125506_5

___

Transaction date: 2019-12-27

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 16.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 16.45 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505