Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
December 30, 2019, 4.31 a.m.
Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anders Wiklöf
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ålandsbanken ABp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20191230125506_5
Transaction date: 2019-12-27
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 16.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 16.45 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND