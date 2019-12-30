Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subsea Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global subsea pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global subsea pumps market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The continuously increasing demand for oil and gas from industrial, transportation and residential sectors is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The substantial decline in the shallow and onshore gas reserves has shifted the extraction activities to deep-sea reserves, thereby driving the product demand.
Furthermore, significant advancements in subsea technologies, ensuring high operational efficiencies and economic benefits, are also augmenting the market growth. For instance, the Remote Flooding Console (RFC), which utilizes subsea pumps, is used for flooding and pigging operations by small vessels that have minimal desk space.
Additionally, the discovery of commercially usable offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs is enhancing the adoption of these pumps across the globe. Also, various product innovations, including the utilization of high voltage motors to prevent voltage drops, the development of large pump hardware with improved capabilities, along with the advancements in pump designs and motor drive resulting in lower weight requirements and the cost-effectiveness of these pumps, are also projected to drive the market further.
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes, FMC Technologies, Halliburton, General Electric Company, Flowserve, Leistritz Pumps GmbH, OneSubsea, Sulzer, SPX Corporation, Hayward Tyler Group, National Oilwell Varco, Oceaneering International, Framo AS, ITT Bornemann GmbH, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Subsea Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Type
9.1 Centrifugal
9.2 Helico-Axial
9.3 Hybrid Pump
9.4 Twin Screw
9.5 Co-Axial
9.6 ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Subsea Boosting
10.2 Subsea Separation
10.3 Subsea Injection
10.4 Subsea Gas Compression
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Aker Solutions
13.3.2 Baker Hughes
13.3.3 FMC Technologies
13.3.4 Halliburton
13.3.5 General Electric Company
13.3.6 Flowserve
13.3.7 Leistritz Pumps GmbH
13.3.8 OneSubsea
13.3.9 Sulzer
13.3.10 SPX Corporation
13.3.11 Hayward Tyler Group
13.3.12 National Oilwell Varco
13.3.13 Oceaneering International
13.3.14 Framo AS
13.3.15 ITT Bornemann GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzae9m
