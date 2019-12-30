REGULATED INFORMATION

CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF JANUARY 21, 2020

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 30, 2019 - The Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) of SODEXO will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

The prior notice of this AGM, including the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 22, 2019 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) in accordance with Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code.

The convening notice for the AGM has been published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Petites Affiches on December 30, 2019.

The conditions for participating and voting at this AGM are included in the above-mentioned notices.

The documents and information related to this AGM are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to by Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code and Fiscal 2019 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers - French financial markets Authority - on November 20, 2019) may be consulted on the website www.sodexo.com.

For Shareholders who may not be physically present at the AGM, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo’s website.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

15.7 billion euro market capitalization (as of December 29, 2019)





