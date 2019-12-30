Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing focus on improving environmental performance and the growing number of initiatives to minimize heat generation from fossil fuels in recent years is spurring the demand for heat pumps around the world.
The global heat pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global heat pumps market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The introduction of green building standards and codes to enhance the deployment of sustainable technologies is aiding in minimizing carbon emissions. The consequent rise in the demand for sustainable and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions to reduce electricity consumption is impelling the market growth.
Additionally, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing mechanism of heat pumps and enhance their performance and efficiency. For instance, they are introducing two-speed compressors that enable industrial heat pumps to perform extreme heating or cooling with high efficiency, which can significantly reduce their power consumption.
Another innovation in the industry includes the integration of heat pumps with furnace systems for creating dual-fuel heat pumps.
The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Midea Group, Nibe, Ingersoll-Rand, Danfoss, Panasonic, Glen Dimplex, Viessmann, Robert Bosch, United Technologies, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Heat Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity
9.1 Up to 10 kW
9.2 10-20 kW
9.3 20-30 kW
9.4 Above 30 kW
10 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1 Air Source Heat Pump
10.2 Ground Source Heat Pump
10.3 Water Source Heat Pump
10.4 Exhaust Air Heat Pump
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
11.1 Residential
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Hospitality
11.4 Retail
11.5 Education
11.6 Food & Beverage
11.7 Paper & Pulp
11.8 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
11.9 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Europe
12.2 North America
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Daikin
14.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric
14.3.3 Midea Group
14.3.4 Nibe
14.3.5 Ingersoll-Rand
14.3.6 Danfoss
14.3.7 Panasonic
14.3.8 Glen Dimplex
14.3.9 Viessmann
14.3.10 Robert Bosch
14.3.11 United Technologies
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
