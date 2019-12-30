Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital health market reached a value of US$ 144.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 393.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 18% during 2019-2024.



Rapid advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, along with the adoption of cloud-based storage systems by professionals, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Doctors and other healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing various devices such as smartphones and tablets to monitor and track the patient's health.



Furthermore, significant developments in processing and storage technologies have made computing resources more affordable, efficient and accessible, and enabled the on-demand supply of these services to patients through the internet.



Additionally, extensive governmental support and the implementation of favorable policies to encourage the adoption of digital health solutions are also boosting the demand for the technology. For instance, governments of various nations are promoting the incorporation of electronic intensive care units (e-ICU), which allow remote patient monitoring through two-way cameras, high-speed internet and electronic devices.



Other factors, such as the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure levels and increasing prevalence of diseases including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and diabetes are also projected to drive the market further.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being iHealth Lab Inc., AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Kininklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch AG, Biotelemetry Inc., eClinicalWorks, Omron Healthcare, Athenahealth Inc., AT&T, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global digital health market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global digital health industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global digital health industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global digital health industry?

What is the structure of the global digital health industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global digital health industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Health Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Type

9.1 Telehealth

9.2 Medical Wearables

9.3 EMR/EHR Systems

9.4 Medical Apps

9.5 Healthcare Analytics

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Component

10.1 Software

10.2 Hardware

10.3 Service



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 iHealth Lab Inc.

12.3.2 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

12.3.3 AirStrip Technologies

12.3.4 Qualcomm Technologies

12.3.5 Cerner Corporation

12.3.6 McKesson Corporation

12.3.7 Kininklijke Philips N.V.

12.3.8 LifeWatch AG

12.3.9 Biotelemetry Inc.

12.3.10 eClinicalWorks

12.3.11 Omron Healthcare

12.3.12 AthenaHealth Inc.

12.3.13 AT&T



