BBS Plc’s liquidity providing (LP) argreement with Mangold Fondkomission AB on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market list in Sweden will expire on 30th December 2019. The management of the company estimates that the LP has not improved the company’s share price formation or liquidity. Only a minority of the company’s shares are listed in Sweden and the share price and trading, despite the LP, have behaved in the same way as the company’s main listing in Finland. The company does not have a LP agreement in Finland.
For more information contact:
Jarmo Halonen, COB Tel: +358400732358,
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO Tel: +358407080307,
This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 14th October 2019 at 4:00 pm (UTC+2:00).
About BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a leading orthobiologic biotech company with origins in Finland. The company’s technology, Artebone®, is a next generation bone substitute that targets treatment of bone defects and healing problems in extremities such as hands and ankles, scapula and pelvis. Its superior properties stem from the bone protein and growth factors extracted from reindeer bone combined with scaffold-providing TCP (tricalciumphosphate) granules and has the potential of transforming orthopedic surgery. The first product, Artebone® paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress. BBS’ Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm and Helsinki is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
Oulu, FINLAND
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: