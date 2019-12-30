BBS Plc’s liquidity providing (LP) argreement with Mangold Fondkomission AB on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market list in Sweden will expire on 30th December 2019. The management of the company estimates that the LP has not improved the company’s share price formation or liquidity. Only a minority of the company’s shares are listed in Sweden and the share price and trading, despite the LP, have behaved in the same way as the company’s main listing in Finland. The company does not have a LP agreement in Finland.

For more information contact:

Jarmo Halonen, COB Tel: +358400732358,

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO Tel: +358407080307,