Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global tissue paper market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The thriving hospitality and tourism industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an overall increase in the awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers has enhanced the utilization of tissue paper products in office complexes and commercial spaces as well. Furthermore, facial tissues are gaining preference in several regions across the globe, especially in urban setups, thus providing a thrust to the market.



Additionally, the production of specialized tissues such as premium decorative, glazed and printed variants are significantly boosting the product sales. Advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled the vendors to improve product designs and patterns to cater to a wide consumer base with diversified requirements.



Other factors, including the development of organic tissue papers, rising disposable incomes, and favorable government policies to promote public health, are projected to drive the market further.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Asia Pulp & Paper, Georgia - Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Hengan China Investment Co. Ltd, CMPC, Cascades, Jukebokprint, Papermart, SCA, Unicharm, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global tissue paper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tissue paper industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tissue paper industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tissue paper industry?

What is the structure of the global tissue paper industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tissue paper industry?

What are the profit margins in the tissue paper industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tissue Paper Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Product

9.1 Paper Napkin

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Paper Towel

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Facial Tissue

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Toilet Paper

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Wrapping Tissue

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Raw Material

10.1 Wood Free

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Wood Containing

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Recovered Fiber

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Household

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

12.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Convenience Stores

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Online Stores

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Asia Pulp & Paper

15.3.2 Georgia - Pacific

15.3.3 Kimberly-Clark

15.3.4 Procter & Gamble

15.3.5 Hengan China Investment

15.3.6 CMPC

15.3.7 Cascades

15.3.8 Jukebokprint

15.3.9 Papermart

15.3.10 SCA

15.3.11 Unicharm



