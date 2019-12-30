Company announcement no 44/2019

SimCorp announces that a European asset manager has signed a large 7-year subscription-based license agreement for the use of SimCorp’s integrated solutions: SimCorp Dimension, SimCorp Gain, and SimCorp Coric.

Delivered as a cloud-based as-a-service solution, SimCorp Dimension will serve as the asset manager’s core front office platform and Investment Book of Record (IBOR), supporting portfolio and order management, risk, compliance, and performance management. As part of the integrated solution, the asset manager will use SimCorp Gain for enterprise data management and SimCorp Coric as its new client communications and reporting solution. In addition, the agreement includes several regulatory services.

SimCorp CEO, Klaus Holse comments: “It is a great pleasure to sign a large new front office focussed agreement in the asset management space. The agreement is significant for us because it signifies several of the strategic directions we are heading in as a company: it is cloud-based, it includes considerable services elements, and the client will benefit from our ecosystem of solutions.”

The total list of new clients signed in 2019 so far is illustrated below:





PRODUCT COUNTRY CLIENT TYPE ANNOUNCEMENT TYPE Q1 2019 SimCorp Dimension United Kingdom Willis Towers Watson Front-to-back office Press release SimCorp Dimension Slovenia Sava Re Group Front-to-back office Press release Q2 2019 SimCorp Dimension Luxembourg Undisclosed investment manager Front-to-middle office n.a. SimCorp Coric USA Undisclosed investment manager Client reporting SimCorp Dimension Canada Hydro-Quebec Front-to-back office Press release SimCorp Dimension South Korea Undisclosed investment manager Front-to-back office Press release SimCorp Coric USA Undisclosed investment manager Client reporting n.a. SimCorp Dimension United Kingdom Undisclosed investment manager Middle-to-back office n.a. Q3 2019 SimCorp Coric Singapore Undisclosed investment manager Client reporting n.a. SimCorp Dimension USA Pennsylvania Public School Retirement System Middle-to-back office n.a. Q4 2019 SimCorp Dimension Belgium Athora Back office Press release SimCorp Gain The Netherlands Undisclosed investment manager Data management n.a. SimCorp Dimension USA Undisclosed investment manager Middle-to-back office n.a. SimCorp Dimension Canada Undisclosed investment manager Front-to-back office n.a. SimCorp Dimension Europe Undisclosed investment manager Front-to-middle office Company announcement

