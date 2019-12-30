NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a new year and decade on the horizon, Questex ’s American Spa , the spa and wellness authority, is poised to capitalize on its position as the top choice for spa and wellness professionals looking to better their businesses. For more than two decades, the brand has provided wellness leaders and decision-makers the news, business advice, research, trends, and more to help them nurture and scale their operations. An annual award winner for exceptional editorial and design, American Spa magazine has grown to include a dynamic website, multiple newsletters, engaging social media content, and popular industry events, such as the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conferences (IECSC) ; SPATEC , the industry’s number-one hosted buyer event; and Impact CBD Expo , which debuts in August.

In the new year, executive editor Heather Mikesell will take the helm as editor-in-chief, building on the brand’s legacy of delivering award-winning content that helps spa and wellness professionals nurture and grow their businesses. A long-time veteran of the American Spa team, Mikesell takes over from Julie Keller Callaghan, who is leaving to pursue other wellness-related opportunities. Keller Callaghan will continue her relationship with American Spa with editor-at-large projects.

“Over the past two decades, I’ve watched the spa and wellness industry grow to become an integral part of our daily lives,” says Mikesell. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories that are impacting the industry and helping our American Spa audience tackle the challenges that affect their businesses.”

Thanks to its expansive reach, American Spa has created a robust social media presence with more than 95,000 followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, connecting industry members to a vibrant community. It delivers the information spa and wellness professionals need with a variety of newsletters, such as Medical Spa Report and Spa Scoop, delivered straight to their inboxes. Readers can also gain insight on the experiences of other spa directors in the industry with the brand’s Spa Talk interviews, discover the trending treatments estheticians are raving about with American Spa’s esthetician’s channel, and benefit from tips and tools for improving their businesses with Business Builder articles contributed each month from industry insiders. Through its award-winning print publication, easy-to-navigate website, popular industry events, and engaging podcasts, webinars, and videos, American Spa is bringing spa and wellness professionals more of what they’ve come to love from the trusted brand in 2020.

