First quarter 2020

In Q1, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 8-12 b.kr. market value. 1

It is planned to issue Treasury bonds in the following series: RIKB 21 0805 and RIKB 28 1115.







1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.





Attachment