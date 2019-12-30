NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndPTSD ‘s TTMPT.Org A Registered 501(c)3 Non-Profit (With A Working Solution To The Crisis) Is Launching Their New Year’s Fundraiser And Heightened Awareness Campaign For Cops Across The US Suffering From Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
The Beginning Of The Year Can Be A Significant Challenge For Law Enforcement With PTSD As They Come Off The Holiday Season with feelings Of Anxiety And Depression. While Most Feel Joyful Around The Holidays, Officers With PTSD May Experience Overwhelming Sadness And Shame. After The Festivities Are Over, Despair Can Set In Putting Additional Stress On Their Daily Lives. The Result Can Be Devastating and May Lead To Self-Destructive Behavior Or Suicide.
PTSD can happen from one extreme traumatic situation or from exposure to many stressful incidents over time. These pressures in some officers may lead to physical and mental health problems that could result in overwhelming anxiety, depression, phobias, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disorders, destructive behavior; such as domestic violence, alcoholism, eating disorders, prescription drug abuse and unintentional overreactions on the job with peers and the public.
With End PTSD’s, TTMPT (Talk To Me Post Tour) peer facilitator program, officers can anonymously communicate with trained, active and retired law enforcement volunteers to get the help they need to process, share, talk through what they’ve experienced and de-stress without fear of losing their status at work or job. If need be, those who are in crises would be referred to professional therapists for further treatment.
We are asking for those who benefit from the hard work and protection that our police provide, to please donate to the End PTSD’s TTMPT.org program so our police officers across the US get the help they need — to remain healthy while protecting our great nation.
PROTECT AND SERVE THOSE WHO PROTECT AND SERVE.
About End PTSD’s TTMPT.org
Developed “By Police, For Police, With Police”. EndPTSD's Post Tour Processing is an independent not-for-profit group of committed and concerned retired officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was the Executive Board of TTMPT who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other during a time of overwhelming stress.
