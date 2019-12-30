Company Release no. 23/2019

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 30 December 2019

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Announces Financial Calendar for 2020

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) today announced its financial calendar for 2020.

The full calendar is shown below.

18 March 2020: Deadline for Veloxis’s Receipt of Shareholder Proposals for the 2020 Annual General Meeting. 31 March 2020: 2019 Annual Report. 29 April 2020: 2020 Annual General Meeting. 13 May 2020: Q1 Interim Report – for the period 1 January to 31 March, 2020. 12 August 2020: Q2 Interim Report – for the period 1 January to 30 June, 2020. 10 November 2020: Q3 Interim Report – for the period 1 January to 30 September, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Alexander Collard Ira Duarte President & CEO CFO Phone: + 1 919 591 3090 Phone: +1 919 591 3090 Email: cac@veloxis.com Email: idu@veloxis.com

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA and maintains a second corporate office in Edison, New Jersey, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the US, expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.

For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

