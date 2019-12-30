Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay TV Markets and Players - The Market's Transition to OTT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Is pay TV stuck in an inexorable decline? Is SVOD the miracle cure? Have veteran players become aware of the changing tide and adapted their strategies accordingly? Who will be the big winners in this massive migration to online (OTT) services?
This report tackles all of these questions by examining both markets and players.
It begins with a detailed look at subscription TV & video markets: how TV and SVOD subscriptions are progressing on each type of network (2015-2023), by the player (2015-2019), and in terms of service revenue (2015-2023).
This examination is performed for both the main geographic regions and the key markets in each of these regions:
Next, it explores how key players in each region are responding strategically to the changing landscape.
The final chapter delivers a synthesis of the core issues and challenges, for both markets and players' positioning.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Pay TV under pressure, SVOD needs to pick up the slack
1.2. Player strategies accelerating the transition
2. Pay TV and SVOD market dynamics
2.1. The United States
2.2. Europe
2.3. Sub-Saharan Africa
2.4. North Africa/the Middle East
2.5. Asia-Pacific
2.6. Latin America
3. How leading players are responding
3.1. AT&T
3.2. Canal+
3.3. Comcast
3.4. Dish TV
3.5. Multichoice
3.6. Nordic Entertainment Group
3.7. OSN
3.8. Vodafone
4. Conclusion
4.1. Pay TV access markets
4.2. A pay TV market in transition
4.3. Revising the definition of subscriber
4.4. Redefining service access models
4.5. Evolving business models
4.6. Player strategies accelerating the transition
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
