VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAVO MULTINATIONAL INCORPORATED (OTC:BRVO) and ELEMENT GLOBAL, INC. (OTC.ELGL) announces a “Letter of Intent,” whereas BRVO acquires ELGL’s subisidiary, ELEMENT GLOBAL MINING (EGM).



The “Letter of Intent” provided for negotiations and due diligence, with an expected outcome of an acquisition of ELEMENT GLOBAL MINING (EGM). BRVO believes this acquisition should bring significant value to the Company and its shareholders.

For further information about this release, contact Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090 and yes@yesinternational.com, www.elementglobal.com and www.bravomultinational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

757-306-6090