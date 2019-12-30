Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Communication For IoT Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite IoT industry is undergoing a transformation with the emergence of NewSpace and the rising demand for global IoT connectivity. Exploration of innovative satellite solutions, adoption of robust and dynamic business models, and a growing shift in investments and research from the public to private organizations are fast emerging as the key trends in the satellite IoT ecosystem.
The demand for IoT end-device connectivity is driving the need for innovative communication techniques. In addition to the terrestrial infrastructure, satellite communication appears set to play a key role in supporting IoT applications in diverse areas, including mining locations, deep sea, and remote sites where cellular connectivity is unavailable.
This report includes an overview of the emerging trends in satellite communication for IoT applications, highlighting the interest around the exploration of new orbits, development of nanosatellites, and impact of blockchain, AI and 5G for a connected satellite environment.
This section includes a study of the leading satellite companies and other emerging firms operating in the IoT space. These include entities like Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Intelsat, Globalstar, and Orbcomm.
The report also provides an overview of the startups offering LEO nanosatellites. Most of these companies are focusing on building LEO constellations in the coming years and are partnering with IoT companies and operators for delivering enhanced connectivity solutions for a streamlined IoT ecosystem. The ultimate goal here is to deliver real-time satellite communication for the IoT ecosystem.
Key Insights:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market scope and segmentation
1.2 Key questions answered in this stud
2. North America Connected Retail Solutions Market - Overview
2.1 Market definitions
2.2 Market overview
2.2.1 North America market revenue (USD Bn)
2.2.2 Forecasted North America market revenue (USD Bn)
2.2.3 Country-wise market revenue (USD Bn)
2.3 Market trends
2.4 Market drivers and challenges
3. North America Connected Retail Solutions Market - Based on Applications
3.1. Supply Chain Management
3.2 Customer Relationship Management
3.3 Business Analytics/Business Intelligence
3.4 Other applications
4. The United States Connected Retail Solutions Market
4.1. Overview
4.1.1 Revenue (USD Bn)
4.1.2 Forecasted market revenue (USD Bn)
4.2. Trends
4.3. Drivers and challenges
5. Canada Connected Retail Solutions Market
5.1. Overview
5.1.1 Revenue (USD Bn)
5.1.2 Forecasted market revenue (USD Bn)
5.2. Trends
5.3. Drivers and challenges
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Conclusion
8. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnto51
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: