The satellite IoT industry is undergoing a transformation with the emergence of NewSpace and the rising demand for global IoT connectivity. Exploration of innovative satellite solutions, adoption of robust and dynamic business models, and a growing shift in investments and research from the public to private organizations are fast emerging as the key trends in the satellite IoT ecosystem.

The demand for IoT end-device connectivity is driving the need for innovative communication techniques. In addition to the terrestrial infrastructure, satellite communication appears set to play a key role in supporting IoT applications in diverse areas, including mining locations, deep sea, and remote sites where cellular connectivity is unavailable.

This report includes an overview of the emerging trends in satellite communication for IoT applications, highlighting the interest around the exploration of new orbits, development of nanosatellites, and impact of blockchain, AI and 5G for a connected satellite environment.



This section includes a study of the leading satellite companies and other emerging firms operating in the IoT space. These include entities like Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Intelsat, Globalstar, and Orbcomm.

The report also provides an overview of the startups offering LEO nanosatellites. Most of these companies are focusing on building LEO constellations in the coming years and are partnering with IoT companies and operators for delivering enhanced connectivity solutions for a streamlined IoT ecosystem. The ultimate goal here is to deliver real-time satellite communication for the IoT ecosystem.

Key Insights:

Demand for small LEO satellites is increasing with the need to deliver accelerated space services.

Hybrid satellite-terrestrial configurations are going mainstream as support for advanced applications such as autonomous vehicles and autonomous vessels.

Machine learning techniques are being investigated for interference mitigation, fault prediction, dynamic beam scheduling, and inter-satellite switching in a multi-satellite communication system.

Adopting quantum computing and blockchain in IoT space applications can help in addressing security challenges.

Low-cost, compact, and electronically steered antennas are being developed for tracking LEO satellites. The efforts in this direction include phased array and metamaterial-based antennas.

Key questions addressed in the report:

How LEO satellites are addressing the requirements of the IoT market?

What are the major IoT applications using satellite communication?

What are the partnership details and future roadmaps of the NewSpace companies?

How are emerging technologies like 5G, AI, blockchain and quantum computing impacting the satellite IoT ecosystem?

What are the opportunities for non-space companies (automotive, cloud providers, and telecom companies) in the satellite IoT space?

Key Topics Covered:



Companies Mentioned



Accion Systems

Aistech

Analytical Space

Astrocast

Cisco Systems

Commsat Technology Development Co Ltd

Fleet Space Technologies

Globalstar

Helio Wire

Hiber

IBM

Inmarsat

Intel

Intelsat

Iridium Communications

Kepler Communications

Kinesis

KLEO

Kymeta

LinkSpace

Microsoft

Myriota

NanoAvionics

Open Cosmos

Orbcomm

Phase Four

Phasor

SAS

Syrlinks

Vector

Verizon Communications

