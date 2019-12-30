Apocalypse Labz plans to expand its retail distribution of its most popular supplements: 1. Feral Pre is an ultra-concentrated pre-workout formula for younger bodybuilders looking for high energy. Feral Pre comes in four flavors: Skull Crusher Candy, Warrior Melon Gummy, and Cherry Bomb Cocktail. 2. Tactical Aminos is a next generation of intra-workout amino acids, which are engineered to replenish vital electrolytes while neutralizing lactic acid build-up. Tactical Aminos, a recovery-based supplement, comes in three flavors: Arctic Cherry Glacier, Strawberry Margarita, and Tear Gas Tangerine. 3. Day of Reckoning, a testosterone booster for men in the fitness industry, aims to increase your testosterone level naturally. 4. Arimageddon is an estrogen blocker stacked with a testosterone booster.

Apocalypze Labz announced plans this week to increase the retail distribution network of four of its most popular exercise nutritional supplements.

“We are excited about expanding our retail distribution network for Apocalypse Labz supplements,” said Nick Keller, president and CEO of the Atlanta-based health and wellness company. “We develop products to meet the needs of our consumers.”

What separates Apocalypse Labz supplements from other brands are the formulas.

“We put the appropriate amounts of ingredients in our products, so they have the intended effect,” he added. “We do not offer window dressing to our labels for the sake of someone having a ‘placebo’ effect. We don’t believe that, and we won’t do it.”

The four popular Apocalypse Labz supplements:

Feral Pre is an ultra-concentrated pre-workout formula for younger bodybuilders looking for high energy. Feral Pre comes in four flavors: Skull Crusher Candy, Warrior Melon Gummy, and Cherry Bomb Cocktail. Tactical Aminos is a next generation of intra-workout amino acids, which are engineered to replenish vital electrolytes while neutralizing lactic acid build-up. Tactical Aminos, a recovery-based supplement, comes in three flavors: Arctic Cherry Glacier, Strawberry Margarita, and Tear Gas Tangerine. Day of Reckoning, a testosterone booster for men in the fitness industry, aims to increase your testosterone level naturally. Arimageddon is an estrogen blocker stacked with a testosterone booster.

Keller said the products target individuals who seek peak performance during their workouts. “All of our current products are tied to the exercise industry, but we plan to launch new healthy lifestyle products, such as a fruit and veggie supplement, in 2020.”

Apocalypse Labz also prides itself on customer service.

“We offer better products and better service to all of our customers,” Keller said, adding that someone is usually available 24/7 to respond to customer needs.

For more information, check out Apocalypse Labz on Facebook, Instagram, and its website.

