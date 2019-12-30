Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brexit and the Healthcare Industry - Implications for Pharma - Q3 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Three years on since the UK voted to leave the European Union (EU), and after the third extension of the Brexit deadline, the departure date is now set for January 31, 2020. After an unsuccessful attempt to get the country out of the EU within the October 31 deadline, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, decided to call a national ballot on December 12 to resolve the Brexit deadlock.



Healthcare industry professionals are quite divided regarding Brexit's outcome post January 31 with 26% and 43% of the UK and US respondents, respectively, stating that there will be a further delay once the current deadline is reached, and 43% of the EU respondents believing that Brexit could be achieved by renegotiating a current withdrawal agreement.



The UK's initial withdrawal date was March 29, 2019, but after seven months of ongoing political division, economical paralysis and unsuccessful attempts to deliver Brexit, it seems that the pharma industry is still unsure whether the stagnation period is going to end. Nevertheless, compared to data we had before the previous October 31 Brexit deadline; this time, the respondents seemed to gain more confidence that a no-deal Brexit scenario can be avoided.



With the general elections approaching, the UK's main political parties present different agendas for Brexit. Conservatives are determined to leave the EU before January 31. On the other hand, Labour is pledging to renegotiate the agreement with the EU and hold a referendum on a new deal with an option to remain in the EU included. By revoking Article 50, the Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) and the Scottish National Party (SNP) are planning to remain in the EU. In the event of failure to cancel Brexit, SNP promises to hold another EU referendum.



While the pharma industry continuously indicates that the preferred outcome of Brexit is no Brexit, it is easier said than done. If pro-referendum parties won, due to time needed to get the referendum organized, Brexit would not be resolved before the deadline. While revoking Article 50 might seem as an easier solution, there are no certain directions coming from legislative bodies on whether a new Prime Minister would need an approval from parliament to revoke or if the UK would need to have a referendum to overrun a referendum.



The only certain thing about Brexit is uncertainty. Conservatives securing a majority may throw the UK into post-Brexit economic slowdown and regulatory limbo. Then again, any other election outcome might bring the UK's and Brexit's fate back into the hands of the EU.



This report provides an assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry expects Brexit to affect the healthcare sector, both within and outside of Britain.



Reasons to buy

Develop and design your corporate strategies post-Brexit through an in-house expert analysis of the key factors to impact the post-Brexit UK healthcare industry.

Develop business strategies by understanding the key factors to impact healthcare research and manufacturing in the UK post-Brexit.

Stay up to date on the industry's changing sentiment towards Brexit from within the healthcare industry.

Identify emerging industry trends post-Brexit to gain a competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Study Design



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Change in Brexit Sentiment Since Previous Wave (Q2 2019)

2.3 Why Has Your Sentiment Changed Towards Brexit? - In Their Words



3 Overview of UK Pharma Industry

3.1 The UK Pharma Industry - A Key Driver of the UK Economy

3.2 The UK as an Attractive Location for Clinical Trials

3.3 Brexit Timeline



4 Outcomes of Brexit

4.1 Brexit Outcome on January 31, 2020

4.2 Opinions Towards the EU's Decision to Extend Brexit's Deadline

4.3 Do You Support the EU's Decision to Extend Brexit's Deadline? - In Their Words

4.4 Best and Most Likely Outcomes of Brexit - No Brexit Is the Best Outcome but Not the Most Likely

4.5 Best and Most Likely Outcomes of Brexit - A Closer Look at Geography

4.6 At Least Three Years Necessary to Stabilize the UK Healthcare Industry in a No Deal Brexit



5 Factors to Impact Healthcare

5.1 Key Factors to Impact the UK Healthcare Industry After Brexit



6 Impact on Research and Manufacturing

6.1 Will Healthcare Research and Manufacturing Be Impacted Following Brexit? - Respondent Mix by Location

6.2 Will Healthcare Research and Manufacturing Be Impacted Following Brexit? - Respondent Mix by Seniority Level

6.3 Why the UK Will Be an Attractive Destination for Healthcare Companies

6.4 Why the UK Will Not Be an Attractive Destination for Healthcare Companies



7 Impact on Corporate Strategy

7.1 The Impact of Brexit on Corporate Strategy

7.2 The Impact of Brexit on Corporate Strategy, by Location - A Closer Look at the Numbers

7.3 The Impact of Brexit on Corporate Strategy, by Seniority Level

7.4 How Has Brexit Most Influenced Corporate Strategy? - Investing Resources into Managing the Potential Impact of Brexit Is a Major Concern

7.5 How Has Brexit Most Influenced Corporate Strategy? - In Their Words



8 Impact on Relocation

8.1 Potential of Relocation of Staff Due to Brexit - All Respondents

8.2 Potential of Relocation of Staff Due to Brexit - A Closer Look at Geography and Seniority Level

8.3 Relocation of Headquarters Unlikely After Brexit



9 Summary of Key Findings



10 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh909y

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900