First subscription phase pursuant to the agreement for the issue of tranche warrants granting rights to exercise bonds convertible into new ordinary shares with warrants entered into with NEGMA GROUP LTD on 16 October 2019
Minimum of €5.3M by 31 March 2020
In accordance with:
And, in order to finance equity investment plans and support its strategies, Spineway decided to launch the first phase of the Convertible Bonds subscription program as follows:
The Company would like to specify the following:
As a reminder:
It is also recalled that details beyond the main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants, Convertible Bonds and Warrants are available on the Company’s website as well as in the press release dated 18 October 2019.
Theoretical impact of the issuance at the Conversion Price of the Convertible Bonds with attached Warrants at the Warrants’ Strike Price as at 24 December 2019.
As an indication, if the Company was to decide to allocate only new shares upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds, the impact of the issuance of the Convertible Bonds with Warrants would be as follows:
|Consolidated net assets per share (non-diluted basis)
|Consolidated net assets per share (fully diluted basis)(1)
|Before issuance
|€0.0168
|€0.0162
|After issuance of a maximum of 492 857 142 new ordinary shares (for 1 380 Convertible Bonds from the first tranche), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds alone
|€0.0117
|€0.0120
|After issuance of a maximum of 540 476 189 new ordinary shares (for 1 380 Convertible Bonds from the first tranche), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds and exercise of the attached Warrants of the first tranche
|€0.0117
|€0.0120
|After issuance of a maximum of 5 921 428 570 new ordinary shares (for 16 580 Convertible Bonds), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds alone for all the tranches together
|€0.0077
|€0.0078
|After issuance of a maximum of 6 000 000 000 new ordinary shares (for 16 580 Convertible Bonds), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds and exercise of some of the attached Warrants for all the tranches together
|€0.0078
|€0.0079
|(1) assuming the exercise of all the dilutive instruments existing to date that could result in the creation of an indicative maximum of 133 520 736 new shares, including the exercise of the 137 805 warrants issued pursuant to the issuance of ORNANE with warrants in favor of the YA II PN, LTD investment fund and 80 916 666 warrants issued pursuant to the issuance of OCEANE with warrants in favor of the European High Growth Opportunities Manco SA investment fund. This dilution does not assume either the final number of shares to be issued or their issue price, which shall be determined based on the market price, in accordance with the terms set forth above.
Impact of the issuance on the investment of a shareholder currently holding 1% of the Company’s share capital (based on the number of shares making up the Company’s share capital as at 24 December 2019, i.e., 454 571 079 shares):
|Shareholder stake - as a % (non-diluted basis)
|Shareholder stake - as a % (fully diluted basis)(1)
|Before issuance
|1%
|1%
|After issuance of a maximum of 492 857 142 new ordinary shares (for 1 380 Convertible Bonds from the first tranche), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds alone
|0.48%
|0.54%
|After issuance of a maximum of 540 476 189 new ordinary shares (for 1 380 Convertible Bonds from the first tranche), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds and exercise of the attached Warrants of the first tranche
|0.46%
|0.52%
|After issuance of a maximum of 5 921 428 570 new ordinary shares (for 16 580 Convertible Bonds), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds alone for all the tranches together
|0.07%
|0.09%
|After issuance of a maximum of 6 000 000 000 new ordinary shares (for 16 580 Convertible Bonds), including the Commitment Fee, upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds and exercise of some of the attached Warrants for all the tranches together
|0.07%
|0.09%
|(1) assuming the exercise of all the dilutive instruments existing to date that could result in the creation of an indicative maximum of 133 520 736 new shares, including the exercise of the 137 805 warrants issued pursuant to the issuance of ORNANE with warrants in favor of the YA II PN, LTD investment fund and 80 916 666 warrants issued pursuant to the issuance of OCEANE with warrants in favor of the European High Growth Opportunities Manco SA investment fund. This dilution does not assume either the final number of shares to be issued or their issue price, which shall be determined based on the market price, in accordance with the terms set forth above.
Ongoing monitoring of the creation of new shares pursuant to the conversion of Convertible Bonds or the exercise of Warrants shall be reflected in a regularly updated tab available on Spineway’s website: www.spineway.com.
Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW
