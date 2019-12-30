AUSTIN, TX, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, has released its latest FundamentalEdge report which points to an anticipated slowdown in natural gas production in the U.S. next year. The report also includes early 2020 guidance and a map highlighting where producers are most likely to find breakeven prices.
“Natural gas production has been increasing rapidly since 2006, with a notable growth acceleration taking place starting in 2017,” said Rob McBride, Senior Director of Strategy and Analytics at Enverus. “In the past three years, some areas grew by 32%, or 23 Bcf/d. However, we’ve also seen a steady drop in prices, which may be great for consumers, but challenging for producers. In 2019, natural gas demand in the U.S. averaged only 6% higher than normal. Add to that pipeline constraints and clear signals from operators they’re at a breaking point, and the writing on the wall becomes pretty clear—we’re expecting a significant slowdown in the growth of U.S. natural gas production next year,” McBride said.
Key Takeaways from the Report:
