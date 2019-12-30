Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 30 December 2019
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|20 December 2019
|Voting rights
|2,243,925
|3.11%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|50,331
|0.07%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,294,256
|3.18%
|23 December 2019
|Voting rights
|2,145,231
|2.97%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|58,510
|0.08%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,203,741
|3.05%
|24 December 2019
|Voting rights
|2,034,063
|2.82%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|54,957
|0.08%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,089,020
|2.89%
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Fagron NV
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
