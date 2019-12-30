LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Kelly Steckelberg had a clear message: Zoom has four key growth initiatives that will carry on into fiscal year 2021 and there is a bigger opportunity for the firm as its product offerings expand into new segments.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Zoom Video Communications .

Read: Zoom CFO sees a much bigger opportunity beyond UCaaS

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories