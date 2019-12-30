ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (TSX-V: PRO) (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 common shares issued on a flow-through basis, at a price of $0.05 each, for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the “Private Placement”).



The Corporation will use the full proceeds of the Private Placement to incur exploration expenditures the Courville property located in the province of Québec.

Finder’s fees of $28,000 have been paid to arm-length intermediaries for this Private Placement. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and a day ending April 30, 2020.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

