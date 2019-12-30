CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the Mariner® Midline Posterior Fixation System.



Mariner Midline is a comprehensive, less invasive posterior fixation system built upon the Mariner platform to simplify the treatment of a wide range of spinal pathologies. Less invasive procedures are typically associated with reduced blood loss, incision size, and hospital stay compared to traditional open procedures.

“The full commercial launch of Mariner Midline expands SeaSpine’s procedural solutions to new markets and leverages the Mariner modular technology to facilitate less invasive procedures,” said Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President of Global Spinal Systems. “We are incredibly excited to offer the strength and versatility of Mariner in a comprehensive procedural platform encompassing a true midline access retractor with best-in-class NanoMetalene® interbody and biologic options to surgeons performing a midline cortical procedure.”

The Mariner Midline system is reflective of the creative product development efforts through the partnership of SeaSpine engineering and a clinically-progressive surgeon design team. The system builds upon the uncompromised strength of Mariner’s thread-on head technology by incorporating novel cortical screws and rod options to optimize the system for the midline cortical technique.

"After years spent in search of the ideal posterior pedicle screw system for the minimally invasive cortical approach, it was beginning to look like I would need to settle for ‘good enough’,” stated Christopher Heller, MD; Neurosurgeon at MultiCare Neuroscience Institute in Spokane, WA. “After being given the opportunity to collaborate with the design team at SeaSpine, I can enthusiastically say that the new Mariner Midline system is the no-compromise solution to the unique challenges of midline cortical instrumentation that I was looking for.”

Mariner Midline is the latest expansion of the Mariner platform incorporating the core principles of system efficiencies, innovative instrumentation and uncompromised implant strength. This launch is one of several complementary systems launched in 2019 that will expand the clinical applications of the Mariner product family. Combined with the Mariner Outrigger Revision and MIS systems, Mariner gives surgeons a single product platform to perform open, minimally invasive, hybrid, revision and adjacent segment procedures.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the design of the Mariner Midline system to simplify the treatment of a wide range of spinal pathologies; the ability of Mariner modular technology to facilitate less invasive procedures; and the ability of the Mariner Midline system to offer a true midline access system for surgeons performing midline cortical procedures. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company’s actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of newly launched products to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of substantial clinical validation of products following limited commercial (or “alpha”) launch; unexpected delay, including as a result of developing and supporting the launch of new products, including the fact that newly launched products may require substantial additional development activities, which could introduce further delay, or as a result of obtaining regulatory clearances; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.