Ontario, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Prime Healthcare hospitals have been named 2019 Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group, a designation widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive for patient safety and quality.

Desert Valley Hospital was one of only two hospitals in California to receive the “Top General Hospital” award. East Liverpool City Hospital was the only hospital in Ohio to be recognized with a Top Hospital award this year, receiving the designation of “Top Rural Hospital.” Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center was one of only two hospitals in Nevada recognized as a “Top Teaching Hospital.”

“We are pleased to recognize these three Prime Healthcare hospitals as 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospitals,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the communities they serve. We congratulate the hospital boards, staffs and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible, and we know they share pride in this achievement.”

These recognitions follow the recent release of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which awarded 20 Prime Healthcare hospitals in 11 states with “A” Hospital Safety Grades. The letter grades are assigned to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“We congratulate Prime Healthcare on its impressive 20 ‘A’ hospitals this fall. This is a laudable achievement that shows us that systemwide and facility-level leadership is committed to protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” Binder said. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

“Recognition from The Leapfrog Group is confirmation of our commitment to clinical excellence and reflects what we can accomplish when we unite around a common desire to serve and heal,” said Prem Reddy, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare. “All of the hospitals in our system, whether large or small, urban or suburban, have made patient safety a top priority.”

Founded in 2000 by large healthcare employers and purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization dedicated to improving quality and safety in American healthcare.

Notably, East Liverpool City Hospital received the Top Rural Hospital for the past two years and has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for three consecutive seasons. “We are honored to be named one of the 18 top rural hospitals in the nation and to be the only rural hospital in Ohio to receive this prestigious award by The Leapfrog Group for 2019,” said Keith Richardson, CEO of East Liverpool City Hospital. “In 2018, East Liverpool City Hospital first won this award, and to win it again in 2019 proves that our healthcare team is committed to delivering the highest level of quality and safety to our tri-state region.”

The following Prime Healthcare hospitals received a Fall 2019 ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade:

Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA

Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA

Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA

Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA

San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA

Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA

Monroe Hospital, Bloomington, IN

Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI

St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO

Saint Clare’s Hospital, Denville, NJ

Saint Clare’s Hospital, Dover, NJ

Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV

East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH

Suburban Community Hospital, East Norristown, PA

Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2019 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations providing nearly 40,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are not-for-profit and members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 47 times and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

