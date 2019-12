ALMONTE, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2), which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., announced that the Company has accepted the resignation of Rick Gabrielson as director of the Company.



Mr. Gabrielson, who has extensive supply chain experience in U.S. logistics, resigned as he felt he could no longer be an active value add member to the board due to the Company’s strategy to focus primarily on Canada and organic growth in the United States in 2020. The Company thanks Mr. Gabrielson for his service to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company’s Board remains constituted of a majority of independent directors, and its Compensation and Governance Committee has commenced a formal search process for two new replacement directors.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is Canada’s leading security service provider to the cannabis sector, transporting millions of dollars of product every month. 3 Sixty now provides enhanced cash management, cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 600 customers and more than 100 cannabis licensed producers. 3 Sixty employs over 650 staff, operates a fleet of over 150 vehicles and is one of the largest cash management service providers in Canada. Find out more at www.3sixtysecure.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Information

