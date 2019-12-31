HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2019.
Profit and Loss Highlights
Balance Sheet Highlights
On August 1, 2019 the Company adopted the IFRS 16 regulations with regard to classification of leases. This significantly changed the Company’s assets and liabilities. With the adoption of IFRS 16 the Company recognized $2.57 million of right-of-use assets and $2.57 million of lease liabilities that were previously accounted for as operating leases. The Company applied its estimated weighted average incremental borrowing rate at August 1, 2019 of 5.0% to determine the amount of lease liabilities.
The Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For matters of going concern, reference is made to the Auditor’s Emphasis of Matter statement in the fiscal year ended 2019 Auditors Report and note 2b in the audited financial statements which is also available on SEDAR.
About MedMira
MedMira is the developer and owner of Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology™. The Company’s rapid test applications built on RVF Technology provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant diagnosis for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold under the Reveal, Multiplo and Miriad™ brands in global markets. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and the Company has a sales and customer service office located in the United States. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events including statements regarding possible approval and launch of new products, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
MedMira Contacts:
Markus Meile, CFO
Tel: 902-450-1588
Email: m.meile@medmira.com
MedMira Inc.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, CANADA
