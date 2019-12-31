The public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS hereby informs of the end of the reorganisation of the public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS and the public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija, legal entity code 141763534, by the means of merger through acquisition of the public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija by the public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS.

The new version of the articles of association of the surviving public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS was registered on 27 December 2019.

The reorganised public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija will cease without the winding-up procedure from the date of its deregistration from the Register of Legal Entities – a separate notice shall be sent of the deregistration of the aforementioned company.

The public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS takes over according to a takeover deed of assets, rights and duties of 31 December 2019 total assets, rights and duties of the public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija at their book value. All rights and duties according to all transactions of the public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija pass over to the public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS. Assets, rights and duties of the public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija will be considered as assets, rights and duties of the public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, whereas transactions on which basis the rights and duties of Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija AB arose will be entered into accounts of the public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS from 1 January 2020.

From 1 January 2020 the public company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS will perform all the contractual rights and duties of the public company Baltijos Mineralinių Vandenų Kompanija according to the conditions prescribed in a relevant agreement.

G. Keliauskas

Lawyer

Tel. + 370 370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



