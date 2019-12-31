The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2020 will be announced as follows:



02.01.2020 - Retail turnover in December 2019

03.02.2020 - Retail turnover in January 2020

27.02.2020 - Interim information for 12 months 2019

02.03.2020 - Retail turnover in February 2020

01.04.2020 - Retail turnover in March 2020

03.04.2020 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting

03.04.2020 - Annual information for 2019

28.04.2020 - Interim information for 3 months 2020

30.04.2020 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting

04.05.2020 - Retail turnover in April 2020

01.06.2020 - Retail turnover in May 2020

01.07.2020 - Retail turnover in June 2020

30.07.2020 - Interim report for 6 months 2020

03.08.2020 - Retail turnover in July 2020

01.09.2020 - Retail turnover in August 2020

01.10.2020 - Retail turnover in September 2020

29.10.2020 - Interim report for 9 months 2020

02.11.2020 - Retail turnover in October 2020

01.12.2020 - Retail turnover in November 2020

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801