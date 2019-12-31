Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Surfactants Market by Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants), End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The silicone surfactants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2024



The silicone surfactants market is estimated to be worth USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. The rising demand for silicone surfactants from the end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, the high manufacturing cost of silicone surfactants is expected to constrain the market growth.



Personal care contributed to the highest revenues in the silicone surfactants market



Personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, the personal care segment was the largest end-use industry in 2018. Silicone surfactants are used widely in applications such as skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry. The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand for men's grooming products are driving the personal care end-use industry.



Emulsifiers to lead the global market during the forecast period



The emulsifiers application segment of the silicone surfactants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants have low surface tension in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants and are strong emulsifiers, which make them suitable for various end-use industries. Growing demand from personal care and construction end-use industry is expected to fuel the demand for emulsifiers in the silicone surfactants market.



Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the silicone surfactants market between 2019 and 2024



The silicone surfactants market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care industry in China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in this region. In addition, increasing e-commerce activities in Asia Pacific is fueling the growth of personal care products in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Silicone Surfactants Market

4.2 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Region

4.3 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Silicone Surfactants Market: Country-Wise Growth Scenario

4.5 Silicone Surfactants Market: End-Use Industry-Region Matrix



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emulsifiers

6.3 Foaming Agents

6.4 Defoaming Agents

6.5 Wetting Agents

6.6 Dispersants

6.7 Others



7 Silicone Surfactants Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Personal Care

7.3 Construction

7.4 Textile

7.5 Paints & Coatings

7.6 Agriculture

7.7 Others



8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, 2016

9.3 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Silicone Surfactant Market



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Evonik

10.2 Dow Corning

10.3 Momentive Performance Materials

10.4 Wacker Chemie

10.5 Innospec

10.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical

10.7 Siltech

10.8 El

10.9 Elkem

10.1 Supreme Silicones

10.11 Silibase Silicone

10.12 Jiangsu Maysta Chemical

10.13 Others



