Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function (Activator and Utility), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Formulation (Suspension Concentrates and Emulsifiable Concentrates), Adoption Stage, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural adjuvants market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.3%.



Factors such as growing demand for crop protection products had also resulted in the development and commercialization of sustainable crop protection solutions, to abide by environmental regulations are projected to drive the growth of this market.



The activator adjuvants segment is projected to be the largest in the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period



Activator adjuvants are the most widely consumed agricultural adjuvants, owing to the high use of surfactants in various pesticide formulations. Most herbicides are mixed with surfactants to improve their spraying characteristics. The modes of activator adjuvant include reduction of spray solution surface tension to enhance contact area, increased spray retention, and protection of the herbicide in the spray solution. Also, there are several crop protection solutions that are formulated with surfactant compounds as a part of the formulation. Surfactants are one of the important adjuvants and are manufactured by most global manufacturers.



The cereals & grains segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



By crop type, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments. The increasing popularity of industrial crops such as corn, soybean, canola, and wheat, and the rising demand for high-value cash crops such as coffee, fruits, and vegetables have also been fueling the demand for adjuvants. Manufacturers have also been focused on the development of adjuvants for specific pesticide groups. These adjuvants such as surfactants, spreader stickers, anti-foaming materials, buffering agents and compatibility agents are added to crop protection products or agrochemicals for enhancing the efficacy of the active ingredients and thus, helps in improving the overall performance of the product.



The in-formulation segment expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period



By adoption stage, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into in-formulation and tank-mix. Adjuvants which are incorporated in the formulation are called as built-in or in-formulation adjuvants. With the increasing demand from customers for agrochemicals that can be directly applied to the crops and do not require any separate addition of chemicals; manufacturers have introduced in-formulation adjuvants that are incorporated into pre-packaged pesticide products.

North America market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for better yielding of crops in the region.



North America is the largest market for agricultural adjuvants across the globe. The high consumption of surfactants recorded in countries across the world and the advent of sustainable oil adjuvants are the major reasons for the dominance of activator adjuvants across the region. The agricultural adjuvants market is dominated by North America owing to the adoption of modern agricultural technologies and integrated pest management practices.



