The "Ultrasonic Cleaning Market by Product (Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2, and Multistage-4), Power Output, Capacity, Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, and Jewelry & Gems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultrasonic cleaning market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 2.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Improving efficiency and safety in cleaning operations of components and eco-friendly cleaning process with biodegradable waste discharge are the key factors driving the growth of the ultrasonic cleaning industry.



The ultrasonic cleaning market for 150-200 L tank capacity to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Ultrasonic cleaning products with a tank capacity of 150-200 L is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the product segment with 150-200 L tank capacity is attributed to the increasing demand for ultrasonic cleaning products for critical component cleaning that ensures the safety of the component while cleaning operations and provides efficiency through precision cleaning.



The medical & Healthcare vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018



The medical & healthcare vertical held the largest share of the in 2018. Due to increasing demand for effective cleaning of surgical implants and instruments, thereby reducing chances of contamination, during a surgical procedure at a hospital facility. Ultrasonic cleaning products are required in a healthcare facility, as surgical and medical implanting instruments require a rigorous and high level of sterilization.



One of the major advantages of ultrasonic cleaning in the medical & healthcare vertical is that its effectively clean medical implants, thereby reducing chances of contamination due to implant Ultrasonic cleaning is also deployed in the nascent stage of 3D-printed medical implants, for cleaning away the substrate thoroughly to manufacture a consistent and viable implant.



APAC to dominate the Ultrasonic cleaning market in 2018



APAC is expected to dominate the ultrasonic cleaning industry, in terms of size, during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of ultrasonic cleaning products for quality assurance and precision cleaning of inaccessible areas of the components in the automotive and aerospace, medical & healthcare, food & beverage verticals is the key factor that has helped APAC in holding the leading position in the ultrasonic cleaning market.



Key Benefits



This report segments the ultrasonic cleaning market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Package Size

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.5.1 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market

4.2 Market, By Product

4.3 Market in Asia Pacific, By Country and Vertical

4.4 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends



7 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Benchtop

7.3 Standalone

7.4 Multistage-2

7.5 Multistage-4



8 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Power Output

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 250 W

8.3 250-500 W

8.4 500-1000 W

8.5 1000-2000 W

8.6 2000-5000 W

8.7 5000-10000 W

8.8 More Than 10000 W



9 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 5 L

9.3 10-50 L Capacity

9.4 50-100 L Capacity

9.5 100-150 L Capacity

9.6 150-200 L Capacity

9.7 200-250 L Capacity

9.8 250-300 L

9.9 More Than 300 L



10 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medical & Healthcare

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Food & Beverage

10.5 Metal & Machinery

10.6 Electrical & Electronics

10.7 Jewelry & Gems

10.8 Optics

10.9 Aerospace

10.10 Pharmaceuticals

10.11 Other Verticals



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ultrasonics Cleaning Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Expansions

12.6.3 Collaborations and Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Branson Ultrasonic Corporation

13.1.2 Blue Wave Ultrasonics

13.1.3 Crest Ultrasonics

13.1.4 GT Sonic

13.1.5 Omegasonics

13.1.6 Telsonic AG Group

13.1.7 Sharpertek

13.1.8 Mettler Electronics Corp.

13.1.9 Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC

13.1.10 Morantz Ultrasonics

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Tierratech

13.2.2 Caresonic

13.2.3 Roop Telsonics Ultrasonicx

13.2.4 Skymen Cleaning Equipment

13.2.5 Hilsonic

13.2.6 Alphasonic

13.2.7 Anmasi Precision Cleaning

13.2.8 Sonic Solutions

13.2.9 Steris PLC

13.2.10 Kemet International Limited

13.2.11 Limplusonic



