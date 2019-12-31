Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic Cleaning Market by Product (Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2, and Multistage-4), Power Output, Capacity, Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, and Jewelry & Gems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ultrasonic cleaning market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 2.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Improving efficiency and safety in cleaning operations of components and eco-friendly cleaning process with biodegradable waste discharge are the key factors driving the growth of the ultrasonic cleaning industry.
The ultrasonic cleaning market for 150-200 L tank capacity to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Ultrasonic cleaning products with a tank capacity of 150-200 L is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the product segment with 150-200 L tank capacity is attributed to the increasing demand for ultrasonic cleaning products for critical component cleaning that ensures the safety of the component while cleaning operations and provides efficiency through precision cleaning.
The medical & Healthcare vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018
The medical & healthcare vertical held the largest share of the in 2018. Due to increasing demand for effective cleaning of surgical implants and instruments, thereby reducing chances of contamination, during a surgical procedure at a hospital facility. Ultrasonic cleaning products are required in a healthcare facility, as surgical and medical implanting instruments require a rigorous and high level of sterilization.
One of the major advantages of ultrasonic cleaning in the medical & healthcare vertical is that its effectively clean medical implants, thereby reducing chances of contamination due to implant Ultrasonic cleaning is also deployed in the nascent stage of 3D-printed medical implants, for cleaning away the substrate thoroughly to manufacture a consistent and viable implant.
APAC to dominate the Ultrasonic cleaning market in 2018
APAC is expected to dominate the ultrasonic cleaning industry, in terms of size, during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of ultrasonic cleaning products for quality assurance and precision cleaning of inaccessible areas of the components in the automotive and aerospace, medical & healthcare, food & beverage verticals is the key factor that has helped APAC in holding the leading position in the ultrasonic cleaning market.
Key Benefits
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Scope of the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Package Size
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary and Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.5 Research Assumptions
2.5.1 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market
4.2 Market, By Product
4.3 Market in Asia Pacific, By Country and Vertical
4.4 Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Emerging Trends
7 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Benchtop
7.3 Standalone
7.4 Multistage-2
7.5 Multistage-4
8 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Power Output
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 250 W
8.3 250-500 W
8.4 500-1000 W
8.5 1000-2000 W
8.6 2000-5000 W
8.7 5000-10000 W
8.8 More Than 10000 W
9 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 5 L
9.3 10-50 L Capacity
9.4 50-100 L Capacity
9.5 100-150 L Capacity
9.6 150-200 L Capacity
9.7 200-250 L Capacity
9.8 250-300 L
9.9 More Than 300 L
10 Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medical & Healthcare
10.3 Automotive
10.4 Food & Beverage
10.5 Metal & Machinery
10.6 Electrical & Electronics
10.7 Jewelry & Gems
10.8 Optics
10.9 Aerospace
10.10 Pharmaceuticals
10.11 Other Verticals
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest of World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ultrasonics Cleaning Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.6.1 New Product Launches
12.6.2 Expansions
12.6.3 Collaborations and Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Branson Ultrasonic Corporation
13.1.2 Blue Wave Ultrasonics
13.1.3 Crest Ultrasonics
13.1.4 GT Sonic
13.1.5 Omegasonics
13.1.6 Telsonic AG Group
13.1.7 Sharpertek
13.1.8 Mettler Electronics Corp.
13.1.9 Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC
13.1.10 Morantz Ultrasonics
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Tierratech
13.2.2 Caresonic
13.2.3 Roop Telsonics Ultrasonicx
13.2.4 Skymen Cleaning Equipment
13.2.5 Hilsonic
13.2.6 Alphasonic
13.2.7 Anmasi Precision Cleaning
13.2.8 Sonic Solutions
13.2.9 Steris PLC
13.2.10 Kemet International Limited
13.2.11 Limplusonic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89es3c
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
