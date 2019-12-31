Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market by Peripheral Device (Analog Device and Digital Device), Packaging Type (8-bit Packaging, 16-bit Packaging, and 32-bit Packaging), End-use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultra-low-power microcontroller market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 12.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.1%.



Major factors driving the ultra-low-power microcontroller market include the growing adoption of low-power consumption devices, rising demand for low-power microcontrollers from the consumer electronics industry, increasing use of building and home automation systems, and surging demand for IoT ecosystem.



The 32-bit ultra-low-power microcontroller market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



The 32-bit ultra-low-power microcontroller segment is expected to lead the market between 2019 and 2024. The growth of these microcontrollers can be attributed to its feature of offering a balance between power consumption and high performance. This helps to meet the needs of power-constrained or low-power applications seeking battery-savvy functionality for the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices.



The analog devices is expected to hold the largest share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market during the forecast period



The market for ultra-low-power microcontrollers with analog devices is high as low power devices are majorly used in different applications to fetch real-world signals such as temperature, pressure, acceleration, and speed, which are measured and converted into digital signals. The benefits of analog peripherals devices include high reliability, reduced noise, low latency, and decreased costs.



The market for the automotive industry is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand in applications such as interior cabin motors, capacitive touch screens, and infotainment systems. The use of ultra-low-power MCUs in automotive applications also improves fuel efficiency and battery life. In automobiles, analog signals measure speed, pressure, and temperature levels through various body sensors. With the increase in body electronics and telematics in vehicles, these parameters are constantly measured to send required notifications for IoT networks. This forms a base for the growing adoption of integrated analog peripheral devices for automotive applications.



APAC is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



The region has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. The demand for consumer electronics and automobiles is increasing in this region. With the rising population, the penetration of home appliances is growing at a faster rate. This has propelled the ultra-low-power microcontroller market growth. Also, the adoption of IoT devices is expected to increase in APAC countries such as China, South Korea, and India, which will boost the demand for ultra-low-power microcontroller-embedded low-power devices. Flourishing chip manufacturing companies in countries such as China and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in APAC. The region holds a major position in the global semiconductor chip manufacturing industry with China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.



Key Benefits



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ultra-low-power microcontroller market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market

4.2 Market, By Packaging Type

4.3 Market, By End-Use Application

4.4 Market in APAC, By End-Use Application and Country

4.5 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Implementation of Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers in Different Applications



6 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Peripheral Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog Devices

6.3 Digital Devices



7 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 8-Bit Packaging

7.3 16-Bit Packaging

7.4 32-Bit Packaging



8 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By End-Use Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Telecommunications

8.7 Aerospace & Defense

8.8 Media and Entertainment

8.9 Servers and Data Centers

8.10 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Players in Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.5.3 Acquisitions and Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Texas Instruments

11.2.2 Microchip Technology

11.2.3 Stmicroelectronics

11.2.4 Renesas

11.2.5 Cypress Semiconductor

11.2.6 NXP Semiconductors

11.2.7 Silicon Labs

11.2.8 Maxim Integrated

11.2.9 Analog Devices

11.2.10 On Semiconductor

11.3 Other Companies

11.3.1 Intel

11.3.2 ROHM Semiconductor

11.3.3 Toshiba

11.3.4 Epson

11.3.5 Nuvoton Technology Corporation

11.3.6 Ambiq Micro

11.3.7 Elan Microelectronics

11.3.8 Zilog (A Littelfuse Company)

11.3.9 XMOS

11.3.10 Marvell



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6qj3z

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900