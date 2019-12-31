Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Waterways), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing population and growing adoption of connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure is expected to drive the overall growth of transportation analytics market



The transportation analytics market is driven by various factors, such as connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure. However, recovering ROI from legacy systems hinders the growth of the market.



Ship monitoring under the waterways mode segment is expected to grow at the highest market size during the forecast period



The transportation analytics market, based on mode, has been segmented into roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. The growth of ship monitoring under the waterways mode is having the highest market size for the forecast period. This is due to the cost optimization factor which is majorly driving ship monitoring system and to improve decisions based on the real-time ships position information.



Europe is expected to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period



Europe is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growth in investments and funding, and companies are attracting investments to develop transportation solutions and services for different applications in roadways, railways, airways, and waterways.



The rapidly growing economies, such as Germany, UK, France, and Spain, are implementing transportation analytics driven by the strong compliance and regulatory landscape and increasing investments from the government as well as companies to address issues in the transportation sector and to improve the operational efficiency. The companies operating in Europe would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a huge impact on the business community.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the transportation analytics market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments such as type, mode, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall transportation analytics market and its subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.4 Market Scope

1.5 Years Considered for the Study

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Transportation Analytics Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Modes of Transportation

4.3 Market By Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Implications



6 Transportation Analytics Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Descriptive Analytics

6.3 Predictive Analytics

6.4 Prescriptive Analytics



7 Transportation Analytics Market By Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roadways

7.3 Railways

7.4 Airways

7.5 Waterways



8 Transportation Analytics Market By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Microquadrant Overview

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.1.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the Market

9.1.6 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the Market



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 IBM

10.3 Siemens

10.4 Cubic

10.5 Cellint

10.6 Alteryx

10.7 Kapsch Trafficcom

10.8 INRIX

10.9 Indra Sistemas

10.10 Trimble

10.11 Tom

10.12 Iteris

10.13 Conduent

10.14 Hitachi

10.15 Thales Group

10.16 OmniTracs

10.17 Techvantagee

10.18 CARTO

10.19 Syntelic

10.20 SmartDrive Systems

10.21 Envista



