Dublin, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PAEK Market by Type (PEK, PEEK, PEKK), Fillers(Glass filled, Carbon filled, Unfilled),Application (Oil & gas, Electricals & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand from oil and gas, electrical and electronics, aerospace, medical and automotive industries to drive the overall growth of the PAEK market.
The PAEK market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from oil and gas, electrical and electronics, aerospace, medical and automotive industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high product price and availability of substitutes are likely to hinder the growth of the market.
PEEK to drive the global market during the forecast period
The PAEK market has been segmented based on types as PEEK, PEK, and PEKK. Among these types, the PEEK segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of PEEK systems is also spurred by the growth of oil and gas, electrical and electronics and medical industry, especially in APAC. Increasing population, growing urbanization, and shirt of manufacturing facilities from North America and Europe to APAC have fueled the growth of these industries. All such attributes are expected to drive the consumption of PEEK.
Glass-filled PAEK to drive the global market during the forecast period
The PAEK market has been segmented based on fillers as glass filled, carbon filled and unfilled. Among these fillers, the glass-filled segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of glass-filled PAEK is attributed to its increasing use in the oil and gas industry and aerospace industry as it is suitable for use in parts which are exposed to high static loads over long periods in high-temperature conditions. It also provides extreme mechanical strength and stiffness combined with excellent dimensional stability.
These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.
Oil and gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Oil and gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Oil and gas application is growing rapidly as it is widely used in the oil and gas industry in various components such as anti-wear tape, back-up ring, pipe & liner, seal, subsea connector, compressor, valve, and others. The usage of PAEK increases the consistency of the oilfield equipment and thus extends the life of the equipment in the challenging oilfield environment. These factors are expected to drive the demand for PAEK in oil and gas applications.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of PAEK in various end-use applications such as electrical and electronics, oil and gas, aerospace, medical and automotive. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand provide enormous opportunities for the PAEK market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Base Number Calculation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Primary Data
2.5 Assumptions
2.6 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PAEK Market
4.2 PAEK Market Growth, By Type
4.3 PAEK Market, By Type and Region
4.4 PAEK Market, By Filler
4.5 PAEK Market, By Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Industry Trends
6 PAEK Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PEEK
6.3 Pek
6.4 PEKK
7 PAEK Market, By Filler
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Glass Filled
7.3 Carbon Filled
7.4 Unfilled
7.5 Others
8 PAEK Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electrical and Electronics
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.4 Aerospace
8.5 Medical
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Others
9 PAEK Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 APAC
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.6 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Expansions
10.3.2 Acquisitions
10.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures
10.3.4 New Product Launches
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Victrex PLC
11.2 Solvay S.A
11.3 Evonik Industries AG
11.4 Arkema Sa
11.5 Celanese Corporation
11.6 Gharda Chemicals Limited
11.7 SABIC
11.8 Ensinger
11.9 Akro-Plastic GmbH
11.10 RTP Company
11.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
11.12 Other Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc9can
